A whole new red light district has erupted in New York City with a mass influx of Venezuelan migrant women working as prostitutes.

“Roosevelt Avenue in the Corona neighborhood of Queens is filled with Venezuelan migrants offering sex services in the open-air, so-called ‘Market of Sweethearts,” reported the Daily Mail.

Prostitutes have even been seen working in the neighborhood during the day and sometimes soliciting children as they leave school. New York Mayor Eric Adams, who previously warned that the migrant crisis would dramatically alter his city, said that the eruption in prostitution just represents yet another example of its impact.

Adams told reporters that he has visited the area himself and confirmed that “illegal” activity has been taking place. Though he said that a majority of the sex workers are Venezuelan women migrants, he did not say if they were prostitutes prior to arrival or if they turned to it as a means of survival.

“This is what happens when you create an atmosphere that people can’t provide for themselves and have to turn to illegal activities to do so,” he said. “When I talk about the spiraling impact of how this is going to affect our city, this is what I’m talking about. We are going to create generational problems based on the failure of the national government and that is one example.”

The mayor said his administration will primarily focus on prosecuting the patrons while giving aid to the women. He also scolded far-left activists in the city trying to make prostitution legal.

“This is where idealism collides with realism… I’ve had elected officials tell me that the women are just trying work – ‘why are you trying to harm them?’ – [but] there are real issues around illegal sex work, from STDs to sex trafficking girls to violence,” he said.

In September, Adams warned the migrant crisis will change New York City forever.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers: Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City, destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams said.

“And everyone is saying, ‘It’s New York City’s problem.’ Every community in this city is going to be impacted. We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us,” he added.

