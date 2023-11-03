A plan sought by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would see illegal aliens released into the United States and only required to “check-in” with federal officials annually, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Claire Trickler-McNulty gave a presentation to the House Homeland Security Committee in September regarding details of the administration’s proposed “Release and Reporting Management” (RRM) program.

RRM would replace existing DHS programs to more quickly get illegal aliens into the U.S. interior after they have arrived at the southern border — turning the nation’s borders into a European-style checkpoint.

Tickler-McNulty’s presentation to the committee, reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News, suggests that RRM would ensure that millions of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior would only have to make annual check-ins with ICE. Most of those check-ins would not be in-person but rather done electronically.

RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News that the latest details regarding RRM show “the entire goal” is to ensure there “is no real monitoring of illegal aliens for the duration of their removal proceedings, all while doling out taxpayer-funded social services in the meantime.”

“It must be stopped,” Hauman said.

According to former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, Tickler-McNulty is among a number of bureaucrats looking to dismantle the agency’s enforcement powers from within.

“My sources at ICE tell me that Trickler-McNulty is behind the administration’s shift from using strong compliance and tracking technologies to social service programs, and she is also attempting to close immigration detention facilities, lest we deport anyone with final orders,” Homan wrote in an exclusive op-ed for Breitbart News.

“In an unprecedented move, ICE gave her power over all enforcement contracts, and she has used the past three years to redirect the agency mission toward NGO-delivered welfare services for those coming here illegally,” Homan wrote.

Reports about RRM last month revealed that the Biden administration is now overseeing 5.7 million illegal aliens across all 50 states who are considered to be on ICE’s “non-detained docket,” meaning they are not being held in ICE detention while awaiting deportation proceedings.

Under RRM, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) would secure lucrative federal contracts to provide social and medical services to millions of illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.