Trump: ‘On Every Policy,’ Joe Biden Helps America’s Enemies

Former President Donald Trump delivered another speech at the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday, wherein he knocked President Joe Biden for taking positions “on every policy” that helps America’s enemies.

Trump’s hit at Biden came as he discussed instituting a travel ban that would keep terrorists out, citing the recent wave of pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protests.

“On day one, I will restore the Trump travel ban on entering from having people that like to blow up our shopping centers and kill our people and do lots of bad things,” the former president said. “Entry from terror-plagued countries, we will not allow people to come in, and we will implement strong ideological screenings for all immigrants. We did that and it was unbelievably successful.”

The former president emphasized that America had no issues with terror attacks during his four-year term, because America’s enemies knew they “cannot mess around.”

“If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, and then you don’t want your country to do well, you don’t want your country to be successful … you’re just not going to get in,” he said.

It was then that Trump knocked President Biden for his many failures, asserting that they have helped America’s enemies.

“On every policy, from border to energy to immigration to education, crooked Joe Biden always takes the side that helps America’s enemies – every time,” said Trump. “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He helps the enemies. And now we know why, because Joe Biden is corrupt and he’s incompetent and he’s totally compromised.”

The audience erupted into applause upon hearing Trump’s denunciation of Biden.

