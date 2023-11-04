Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Florida Freedom Summit

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday, November 4.
Trump will be the final speaker for the event after the other Republican candidates for president in the 2024 election spoke earlier in the day.
