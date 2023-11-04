WATCH: Anti-Israel Protesters Try to Storm White House, Demand Destruction of Israel

A group of anti-Israel protesters who participated in a large demonstration Saturday in Washington, DC, attempted to storm the White House and chanted slogans such as “Allahu Akbar” while calling for the destruction of Israel in favor of a Palestinian state.

This protest chant was, 'We don't want two states, we want '48!'

As Breitbart News reported, tens of thousands of protesters descended on the nation’s capital to demand a ceasefire in the war that Hamas started October 7 when it launched a terror attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people, most of them innocent civilians:

Saturday’s protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” as they called for ceasefire in Gaza and a stop to Israeli aid from the U.S. The protesters then moved down a few blocks, where they stood in front of the White House and shouted, “Guilty,” while waving signs portraying President Joe Biden as a clown with the words “Genocide Joe,” and other signs calling Biden a “child murderer.”

Both “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” imply the destruction of Israel, and the genocide of its nearly 10 million Israeli inhabitants, as suggested by the Hamas attack.

There were reports of protesters desecrating and vandalizing war memorials in the vicinity of the White House as well:

Washington D.C. Pro-Palestine protestors have defaced and vandalized multiple statutes near The White House

The group that shook the White House fences also recalled the Black Lives Matter riots of May 2020, when rioters tried to storm the White House, assaulted journalists, and threw projectiles at law enforcement officers, injuring dozens of them and forcing the Secret Service to move then-President Donald Trump into a secure bunker — for which then-candidate Joe Biden mocked him.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) noted the deferential way pro-Palestinian protesters had been treated, as opposed to conservatives:

If these were Republicans they'd have been shot by now.

Protesters also yelled obscenities about the president, whom they resent for backing Israel’s war effort against Hamas terrorists.

