The House Oversight Committee condemned on Friday an alleged “intimidation” tactic by Hunter Biden against whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, who is a potential impeachment inquiry witness.

The Committee’s claim is the latest assertion that Hunter Biden is trying to “obstruct” the House impeachment inquiry proceeding.

In a letter obtained Friday by NBC News, Hunter Biden’s lawyers demanded Washington, DC’s, top prosecutor investigate Bobulinski for allegedly lying to the FBI.

Bobulinski, a former partner of the Bidens, is the whistleblower who confirmed the infamous message about a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy,” referring to Joe Biden. At least five individuals involved in the family business referenced Joe Biden as the “big guy.”

Bobulinski claims he met Joe Biden in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May 2017 to discuss CEFC China Energy Co., an entity closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves that he “recently received information demonstrating that numerous statements made by Mr. Bobulinski in Washington, D.C. during an interview with the FBI on October 23, 2020, concerning our client, Hunter Biden, are false.”

“Hunter Biden and his legal team are once again attacking anyone who speaks out against the Bidens. This time, their target is Tony Bobulinski, a potential witness in our investigation,” the committee posted Friday on X.

“We will not tolerate witness intimidation,” it added. “The truth will come out soon enough despite the Biden team’s threatening tactics. We will give Hunter the opportunity to clear the air and speak with us soon.”

Bobulinski could be a key witness in the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry. Bobulinski said in 2020 he turned over significant data to both Senate investigators and the FBI.

Hunter Biden appears to also remain under investigation for FARA and tax violations. He was charged in September with three gun violations by Special Counsel David Weiss.

