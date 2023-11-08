The Republican primary presidential debate focused heavily on foreign policy in the first hour while placing domestic policy issues at the back end.

Issues of immigration, economy, wages, social issues, and others received no mention from the moderators in the opening question, opting instead to focus on Israel’s war in Gaza, the funding in Ukraine, and our policy on China. In fact, a single question on the American economy did not come until 9:07 p.m. ET — over an hour after the debate began. People on social media appeared to take notice:

So many foreign policy questions in tonight's debate. It's just a reminder of how the world has spun into chaos since Biden took office. None of these questions would be relevant with President Trump in the White House. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 9, 2023

Comment was made that the reason they are spending time on foreign policy is to keep them from talking about issues that make Biden look bad. — Dena Fredrickson (@dena30211) November 9, 2023

An hour focused on foreign policy. Interesting. #GOPDebate — Davena, MPA, MSW, LCSW, RYT-200 (she/her) (@DavenaLCSW) November 9, 2023

Since domestic policy doesnt matter, its foreign policy that truly separates the candidates… or something like that https://t.co/FS6YKbixKc — Derek McBain (@derekmcbain) November 9, 2023

This debate so far as been ALL foreign policy. Can we talk about what happened yesterday at the polls? The voters spoke loudly- let’s talk about THAT. #GOPDebate #abortionrights #AbortionOnTheBallot — Mary Rose (@maryrosebrand) November 9, 2023

Definitely a foreign policy focused debate. https://t.co/iXWKQNuYhu — 🎄Typhoon2000🎄 (@Typhoon20002) November 9, 2023

More foreign policy, now to Venezuelan crisis. Do you see political situation in Venezuela as threat to America?

DeSantis: We should not be dependent on them for oil. Biden’s green new deal isn’t good for America. Says he would reimpose sanctions. #GOPdebate — Faith Jessie (@FJessieTweets) November 9, 2023

Why do they focus so much on Foreign Policy with these questions, if it's to show how silly these candidates are then ok. Where are the questions about America? #RepublicanDebate — Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) November 9, 2023

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.