Asa Hutchinson Says GOP Loss in KY Shows the ‘Ejection of the GOP as Controlled by Donald Trump’

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the slew of anti-Trump Republicans in attributing Daniel Cameron’s loss in Kentucky to a bigger rejection of former President Donald Trump.

“Last night the GOP lost Virginia legislative races and got beat in the Kentucky governor’s election,” Hutchinson began, doubting one of the emerging narratives that Democrats were carried to victory on the issue of abortion. Rather, he believes Republican loss is a reflection of the GOP’s sentiments toward Trump.

“National pundits attribute these loses to the debate on abortion restrictions; but I see it as a rejection of the GOP as controlled by Donald Trump. To win in 2024 we can’t be the party of chaos; but rather commonsense conservatism,” he added.

It is true that Trump endorsed Daniel Cameron, identified as a Mitch McConnell “ally,” in Kentucky, but as of Wednesday morning, he trailed Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear by five points, or 67,091 votes. His loss came a single night ahead of the third GOP presidential debate, which will not feature Hutchinson, as he did not make the cut. Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average shows Hutchinson trailing Trump by 57.6 percent in the GOP primary race.

Similarly, Trump leads former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie by an average of 55.7 points. This is notable, as Christie also used the loss in Kentucky to bash the former president.

“Trump endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron loses the Governor’s race in DEEP RED Kentucky. Another loss for Trump. The losing will only end for Republicans if we rid ourselves of Donald Trump. Trump—loser in ‘18, ‘20, ‘21, ‘22 and now ‘23,” he wrote, as commenters were quick to slap him down, attributing the loss to McConnell and Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Despite the loss in Kentucky, it was not all bad news for Republicans, as Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won his reelection in Mississippi, and Republican Jay Ruais won the mayoral race in Manchester, New Hampshire.