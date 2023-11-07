Anti-Trump Republicans within the party offered a variety of reactions to Daniel Cameron’s loss in the Kentucky governor’s race as backers of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as others, used the opportunity to attack former President Donald Trump.

NBC News called the race for Kentucky Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday evening, as did several other outlets.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wins re-election over Republican Daniel Cameron, NBC News projects. https://t.co/BGTk0Rd4wB pic.twitter.com/ymP200ER3G — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2023

CBS News projects Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, will win reelection and is performing better in counties Donald Trump won in 2020. "When people ask the political question, 'Can a Democrat win in a red state?' This is the pattern for how you do it," @SalvantoCBS says. pic.twitter.com/R6DQmxicpn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2023

With 87 percent of the votes in, Beshear led Cameron by 5.2 percent — a difference of 63,565 votes. The results, predictably, triggered a wave of gloating from Democrats, particularly with the pro-abortion issue winning in Ohio as well. But the Never Trump crowd appeared to remain united in one thing: Hating the former president.

“Whoa. Why is the @RonDeSantis crew celebrating Daniel Cameron’s loss?! Daniel would have been the first Black Republican Governor since Reconstruction,” Richard Grenell said of the anti-Trump sentiments across social media.

Whoa. Why is the @RonDeSantis crew celebrating Daniel Cameron’s loss?! Daniel would have been the first Black Republican Governor since Reconstruction.https://t.co/KMsgqASK7E — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 8, 2023

“The Democrats win Kentucky easily as @realDonaldTrump delivers another big LOSS to the GOP. The culture of losing continues…” self-described Never Trumper Max Twain wrote, as pro-DeSantis influencer Chris Nelson triumphantly declared that “NOBODY ANYWHERE IN AMERICA WANTS TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATES!”

The group “Republicans against Trump” also gloated following Beshear’s victory, asserting that “ Everything Trump touches dies.” It later added, “Americans are sick and tired of Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans.”

🚨WOW. In a massive defeat for MAGA Republicans, Democrats won Virginia's State Senate. Democrats also won the gubernatorial race in a super-red Kentucky. Americans are sick and tired of Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans. Dump Trump now. Bring sanity back to the GOP pic.twitter.com/PQv6t8rDCU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 8, 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is trailing Trump in the GOP primary by an average of 55.6 percent in the polls, also felt bold enough to declare that “the losing will only end for Republicans if we rid ourselves of Donald Trump.”

Trump endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron loses the Governor’s race in DEEP RED Kentucky. Another loss for Trump. The losing will only end for Republicans if we rid ourselves of Donald Trump. Trump—loser in ‘18, ‘20, ‘21, ‘22 and now ‘23. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 8, 2023

“A week ago, Trump tried to preemptively take credit for a Cameron (R) #KYGov win, and promised to ‘help’ Cameron across the finish line. Trump made ZERO trips to Kentucky to support Cameron, the way he once did for many GOP candidates. And the endorsement didn’t help at all,” Republican election blog RRH Elections stated:

A week ago, Trump tried to preemptively take credit for a Cameron (R) #KYGov win, and promised to "help" Cameron across the finish line. Trump made ZERO trips to Kentucky to support Cameron, the way he once did for many GOP candidates. And the endorsement didn't help at all. pic.twitter.com/vOenkAxVya — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) November 8, 2023

“Daniel Cameron was a MAGA candidate. He endorsed Trump, and was endorsed by Trump. And he just got crushed in DEEP RED Kentucky,” DeSantis supporter Peter Henlein said. “Wake up folks. Trump is toxic. He causes election losses. If we’re losing in Kentucky of all places, we need to change gears, ASAP. Vote DeSantis.”

Daniel Cameron was a MAGA candidate. He endorsed Trump, and was endorsed by Trump. And he just got crushed in DEEP RED Kentucky. Wake up folks. Trump is toxic. He causes election losses. If we’re losing in Kentucky of all places, we need to change gears, ASAP. Vote DeSantis. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) November 8, 2023

Beshear’s victory came as Republican Governors Association (RGA) chair Gov. Kim Reynolds spent election eve stumping for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a critique bubbling in Trump circles.