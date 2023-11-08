Hialeah Mayor Honors Trump with ‘President Donald J. Trump Avenue’

Esteban “Steve” Bovo, the mayor of Hialeah, Florida, presented former President Donald Trump with a great honor during Wednesday’s rally, announcing that he is asking the city council to authorize and name a street after the former president.

Trump invited the mayor on stage, and Bovo emphasized how honored they were to have Trump in the city, promising that they are “going to do right by you” and show their appreciation. In doing so, Bovo announced he is asking the city council next week to authorize and approve a street named after Trump.

He presented a sign reading, “President Donald J. Trump Avenue,” as the crowd shouted “We love Trump!”

The announcement came during Trump’s rally, which served as counter-programming to the third presidential Republican debate, taking place in Miami.

Trump mocked his challengers throughout the night, contending that him holding a rally is far harder than participating in another debate.

“In the primary, we’re leading the field with an average of 61 percent for Trump. And you have about what? Seven or eight candidates left? I think they’re ready to debate tonight. Nobody’s talking about it. … So it’s 61 percent for your favorite president and ten percent for Ron DeSanctimonious and seven percent for Birdbrain [Nikki Haley],” he said before mocking Haley, specifically, for previously asserting that she would never run against Trump.

Notably, Haley opened up the debate criticizing Trump, asserting that “he was the right president at the right time” but adding, “I don’t think he’s the right president now.”