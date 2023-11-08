Trump Posts Document He Wanted to Read in Court but Wasn’t Allowed To

Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday evening and shared the document he wanted to read in court on Monday but was not allowed to by Justice Arthur Engoron.

The document was a disclaimer clause he had referred to repeatedly throughout the civil case, where New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the former president of inflating his assets to get favorable bank loans.

Trump posted the clause on Truth Social, along with:

This is the Paper that I wanted to submit that the Judge refused to take, because he doesn’t want anybody to know about the Disclaimer Clause at the beginning of each Financial Statement. This is just part of it! That case is a disgrace to the Legal and Judicial System of New York. Hopefully the Appellate Courts will stop this travesty of Justice that everybody is watching and fully understanding!

Trump had referred to the clause repeatedly and when he tried to read what the clause said in court, he was denied.

During the trial on Monday, Trump had pulled out a document from his pocket and rested it on the witness stand. He asked Engoron if he could read it, and was denied.

“I am shocked,” Trump said.

At one point earlier in the trial, Engoron told Trump’s attorneys he was not there to hear what Trump had to say.

“We are not here to hear what he has to say,” Engoron said, according to reporters in the courtroom. “We are here to have him answer questions.”

After one of Trump’s attorneys, Alina Habba, protested, Engoron repeated he was not there to hear what Trump had to say and yelled for her to “sit down.”

“I am not here to hear what he has to say, now sit down!” he exclaimed.

Trump responded, “This is a very unfair trial. Very, very and I hope the public is watching.”

