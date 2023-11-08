‘Vacate’ Her: Republicans Call on Ronna McDaniel to Resign Following Tuesday’s Elections

Republicans across social media are calling on Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign following Tuesday evening’s elections, which saw a major GOP loss in Kentucky.

Republicans experienced a mixed night, as Democrats scored victories in Kentucky — reelecting Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear over Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron — as well as Virginia and Ohio. Democrats took control of the General Assembly in Virginia while pro-abortion activists won in Ohio, as Ohioans passed issue one, codifying the supposed “right” to murder an unborn child in the state constitution.

However, it was not all bad news for Republicans, as incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won reelection in Mississippi, and Republican Jay Ruais won the mayoral race in Manchester, New Hampshire — a rather significant surprise victory.

Nevertheless, while some anti-Trump Republicans — including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Gov. Ron DeSantis influencers — are blaming the loss on former President Donald Trump, many Republicans are pointing directly to Ronna McDaniel, demanding her resignation.

“What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do, besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately,” Monica Crowley remarked.

What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do, besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit described McDaniel as “totally useless,” adding that she should “resign following tonight’s general election results.”

“She has done nothing to this day to secure our elections from voter fraud, registration fraud, and mail-in ballot fraud,” the outlet added.

Both John Solomon and Steve Bannon made waves with their discussion of a McDaniel, and others joined in, criticizing her leadership, or lack thereof.

Ronna McDaniel will go down as the worst RNC Chair in history — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 2, 2023

GOP isn’t ready for 2024. And they have chosen to not be ready by design. They would rather watch America fall than help Trump and Trump endorsed candidates get into office. @GOPChairwoman must resign. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

BREAKING: Steve Bannon and John Solomon call for Ronna McDaniel to resign. pic.twitter.com/iGQfPCTIaw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2023

Ronna McDaniel has to go as GOP Chair!

Replace her with @ScottPresler ,who agrees????💯 pic.twitter.com/QwR6aDkKix — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) November 8, 2023

I truly do not understand how Ronna McDaniel has a job this morning. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 8, 2023

Don Jr did more than Ronna McDaniel with this tweet and helped Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves get re-elected.. I’ve been telling you for almost two years that Scott Pressler should be the head of the RNC! It’s time for that change and that time is NOW!!! https://t.co/XKJOOEwbdH — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 8, 2023

Since Ronna McDaniel became the RNC Chair in 2017, the Republican Party has had a net loss of 8 governorships, 3 seats in the Senate, 23 seats in the House, and the presidency. McConnell and McDaniel must go! pic.twitter.com/HtqLvCRZ2j — Eddie (@ICU1010) November 8, 2023

If Ronna McDaniel is not fired from her role as RNC Chair then accountability is truly dead. You cannot consistently fail at your job and continue to hold that job. Something must be done. — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) November 8, 2023

Since Ronna Romney McDaniel took over the GOP in 2017, Republicans have lost- -8 Governors races

-3 Senate seats

-19 House seats

-1 Presidential race And yesterday we suffered humiliating losses in deep red states Ohio and Kentucky. Republicans are sick of Ronna McDaniel… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

Remember when Virginia’s GOP asked the RNC for help a month ago and Ronna McDaniel was like nah… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2023

McDaniel, who has served as RNC chairwoman since 2017, has faced calls to resign in the past as well, but that has done little to stop her from seeking reelection, as history shows.