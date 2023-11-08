‘Vacate’ Her: Republicans Call on Ronna McDaniel to Resign Following Tuesday’s Elections

Republicans across social media are calling on Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign following Tuesday evening’s elections, which saw a major GOP loss in Kentucky.

Republicans experienced a mixed night, as Democrats scored victories in Kentucky — reelecting Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear over Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron — as well as Virginia and Ohio. Democrats took control of the General Assembly in Virginia while pro-abortion activists won in Ohio, as Ohioans passed issue one, codifying the supposed “right” to murder an unborn child in the state constitution.

However, it was not all bad news for Republicans, as incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won reelection in Mississippi, and Republican Jay Ruais won the mayoral race in Manchester, New Hampshire — a rather significant surprise victory.

Nevertheless, while some anti-Trump Republicans — including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Gov. Ron DeSantis influencers — are blaming the loss on former President Donald Trump, many Republicans are pointing directly to Ronna McDaniel, demanding her resignation.

“What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do, besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately,” Monica Crowley remarked.

The Gateway Pundit described McDaniel as “totally useless,” adding that she should “resign following tonight’s general election results.”

“She has done nothing to this day to secure our elections from voter fraud, registration fraud, and mail-in ballot fraud,” the outlet added.

Both John Solomon and Steve Bannon made waves with their discussion of a McDaniel, and others joined in, criticizing her leadership, or lack thereof.

McDaniel, who has served as RNC chairwoman since 2017, has faced calls to resign in the past as well, but that has done little to stop her from seeking reelection, as history shows.

