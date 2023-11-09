Christian Precious Metals Company Embraces Integrity to Protect Americans’ Retirement

The following content is sponsored by Genesis Gold Group.

There’s a little-known secret in the precious metals industry. At first glance, it’s easy to miss even when it’s staring people in the face. But a little research and a lot of common sense makes it apparent that many if not most gold companies are not being forthright about the end results of their services.

“We want every American we work with to have more money in their retirement account in the future than they have when they start working with us,” said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. “It may sound like an obvious goal, but most Americans would be shocked to know the truth.”

Genesis Gold Group, a Christian company that specializes in transferring or rolling over retirement accounts into self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals, believes that current and future economic conditions will continue to make gold and silver very popular for protecting Americans’ life’s savings. But with this popularity comes a major challenge: Unscrupulous companies driven solely by huge profit margins.

“Most gold companies run their business like a shady used car lot,” Rose said. “They burn through customers as quickly as possible, pressuring them to initiate transfers while avoiding even basic questions. We believe in educating our customers so they are comfortable with the relationship today and long after we assist them.”

This focus on customer service has helped Genesis Gold Group maintain a perfect five out of five rating with the Better Business Bureau. By operating through a Biblical worldview, they have separated themselves with integrity that has contributed to them being one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

“Our intentions are very transparent,” Rose said. “We want to put the proper mix of precious metals into our customers’ depositories in hopes that they will appreciate significantly by the time our customers start taking distributions. We recommend those distributions are made in their gold and silver being shipped to their doors so they can then store them at home for safekeeping.”

Throughout the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, precious metals are described as holding value. This has proven true throughout human history which is one of the reasons experts, both secular and faith-driven, have grown more bullish about gold and silver during the current state of economic turbulence. There are at least three reasons why many Americans are moving retirement into physical precious metals.

Unfortunately, the increased interest in physical precious metals means a renewed drive by some companies to take advantage of the fear. Genesis Gold Group does not engage in “fearmongering” because their Biblical worldview gives them and their customers hope. One needs not be scared of engaging in financial stewardship when they know how the story ends.

“To safeguard my wealth during economic challenges, I choose to invest in precious metals like gold and silver,” said Pastor David Holland, director of philanthropy for Genesis Gold Group. “These assets serve as a means of preserving my resources so that when the right time comes, I can put them to work for the important purpose of advancing God’s kingdom. This could include assisting neighbors in need or supporting missionaries near and abroad, but I am unable to help if my wealth is wiped out.”

Americans who want the financial higher ground of physical precious metals to protect their life’s savings can reach out to Genesis Gold Group today to learn more.