Ted Cruz Asks Government Watchdog to Investigate DEI Hiring’s Role in FAA ‘Near-Misses’

“There have been numerous Category A and B near-misses at U.S. airports this year,” Cruz, the top Republican on the committee, writes. “While many are still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, it appears controller error played a role in some of the runway incursions.”

He continues, “To ensure only the most qualified controllers are recruited and retained, we must understand whether previous political decisions influenced the current state of the controller workforce.”

The Obama administration in 2013 introduced a biographical questionnaire (BQ) into the Air Traffic Control (ATC) hiring process in an attempt to improve ATC diversity. In his letter, Cruz writes, “After the FAA adopted the BQ and began favoring ‘off-the-street’ hiring over graduates of air traffic CTI programs, thousands of qualified applicants left the controller pipeline.”

His letter requests the GAO assess the impact of the biographical questionnaire on the controller workforce and the extent to which recent near-misses are a result of controllers being less-well-trained due to the Obama policy change.

Cruz says that the BQ “reportedly awarded more points for applicants who scored lower in science and were unemployed during the previous three years.

“The BQ has never been made public, but it also reportedly asked applicants about their favorite music and colors to learn more about an applicant’s background.”

The Trump administration ended use of the biographical assessment in 2018 after more than 2,000 FAA ATC applicants successfully sued the FAA after their test scores were invalidated after not having participated in the questionnaire.

But Cruz’s letter suggests that significant damage to the employee pipeline may have already been done.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to blame flight delays and ‘near collisions’ on ATC staffing shortages. In March, it was forced to issue a “safety alert” after multiple near-miss incidents on runways at major airports.

Since April, Cruz has been urging Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg for answers regarding the FAA’s inability to tackle congestion and air traffic controller shortages.