The House Oversight Committee ripped Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Friday for defending Hunter Biden’s art buyer, Elizabeth Naftali, from a subpoena issued to compel her compliance in the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Goldman, who received campaign contributions from Naftali, FEC filings show, defended Naftali after the committee subpoenaed her as a part of its impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Naftali is a prominent Biden donor and Biden appointee to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. She bought Hunter Biden’s art in July 2022, Business Insider first reported. It is unknown if Naftali’s purchase occurred before or after her appointment to that position.

Goldman claimed the committee’s Thursday subpoena was a “new low” for House Republicans because “Naftali’s 3-year-old niece is currently being held hostage by Hamas.”

“@RepJamesComer is spending his time subpoenaing a private citizen as part of his wild goose chase rather than working to return her family from captivity,” he is spending his time subpoenaing a private citizen as part of his wild goose chase rather than working to return her family from captivity,” he posted on X.

Elizabeth Naftali’s 3-year-old niece is currently being held hostage by Hamas, yet @RepJamesComer is spending his time subpoenaing a private citizen as part of his wild goose chase rather than working to return her family from captivity. This is a new low from House Republicans. https://t.co/5TuJVqFl3m — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 9, 2023

The committee slammed Goldman for “politicizing” a hostage situation and urged the Democrat to fulfill his oversight duties by helping to “root out corruption.”

“Not only has Ms. Naftali donated thousands of dollars to Rep. Goldman’s campaign, but she remains an important figure in the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes after her decision to purchase Hunter Biden’s artwork,” a committee spokesman told Breitbart News.

“Elizabeth Naftali currently serves on President Biden’s Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad,” the spokesman noted. “The Oversight Committee expects Ms. Naftali to comply with the lawful subpoena.”