House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed four Biden family associates on Wednesday and also requested a transcribed interview with an Americore Holdings, LLC trustee regarding “loans” the Bidens received.

The subpoenas are the second batch issued in two days, signaling Comer’s initiative to cast a wide net around the Biden family business.

The subpoenas and transcribed interview requests include:

“The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden’s central role in his family’s domestic and international business dealings,” Comer wrote in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee delivered subpoenas to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and other Biden family associates connected to the record of evidence obtained by this Committee,” he said, continuing:

A plethora of bank records, texts, emails, and a transcribed interview with Biden family associate Devon Archer all show the Bidens and their business partners sold access to the highest levels of our government, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of America’s interests.

“Americans across this country have made it clear to President Joe Biden, the Biden family, and their associates that the gig is up,” he added.

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Rob Walker on Wednesday. Comer also asked whistleblower Tony Bobuliski and several Biden family members to appear before the committee without a subpoena.

The family members include Sara Biden (James Biden’s wife), Hallie Biden (widow of Beau Biden and Hunter Biden’s former lover), Elizabeth Secundy (Hallie Biden’s sister), and Melissa Cohen (Hunter Biden’s current wife).

