Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James for focusing on the former president as New York City “is falling apart” in an exclusive interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday,

“She sits there. She sits there, usually takes a couple of notes, and then when there’s a moment to go out to the press, she does her press,” Habba said of James attending the New York Supreme Court trial in which she accused Trump of overvaluing his properties in order to get more favorable bank loans.

Habba added:

She is only there on high-profile days. She does not come any other day. But she’s been there so much while the city is falling apart. But it’s quite telling as to what her priorities are as attorney general. And when you take that oath of office, your priority should not be yourself. Your priority should not be your politics. And it should not be trying to achieve a self-interested mission. It should be about taking care of the city. … What we see … is a politically-motivated AG, who said she was going to get Trump and has been sitting there on the sidelines, like she’s eating popcorn watching the show. And it’s disturbing.

“Again, it just goes to point this is a politically-motivated witch hunt, my clients would call it and, and her behavior is incredibly telling,” she added.

Habba told show host Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that the trial has been very biased against Trump.

“It’s just been weeks and weeks and weeks of obvious different treatments,” she said, noting the contentiousness of the trial, during which Trump and Justice Arthur Engoron have sparred throughout.

Habba said when Trump was testifying, he would be asked a question but cut off by Engoron before he could finish answering.

“Engoron would just cut him off, and tell him, ‘No, no, no, no, I don’t want to hear it.'”

Habba noted that during one heated moment, Engoron flat out said he was not there to hear what Trump had to say.

“That was the frustration and my client was definitely frustrated. And as his advocate and lawyer, I spoke up and I said, ‘You need to listen to what the President has to say — he has a right to explain what he did, you can’t cut him off.’

“And he said, ‘I’m not here to listen to what he has to say. Sit down!’ and slammed the table twice,” she said.

“And I just don’t tolerate that, like I said, in any planet. But it’s clearly a factor of this case,” she said. “We are seeing a clear bias and it’s a problem in this country. It really is.”

Asked about courtroom strategy and whether she and fellow Trump lawyer Chris Kise were laying the groundwork for filing for an appeal or a mistrial, she demurred.

“We will be taking all appropriate measures and when we do I’m happy to come back on and talk about them but until then I have to keep my ethics in mind and we have some privileged information, but once it’s out there, I’m happy to talk,” she said.

