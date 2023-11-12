WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters in NYC Honor Veterans Day by Ripping Down U.S. Flags

In a shocking incident that has triggered widespread outrage online, a pro-Palestinian mob can be seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan over Veterans Day weekend.

One viral clip depicts NYPD officers looking on as pro-Palestinian activists scaled city streetlights to desecrate the flag:

Meanwhile, police and protesters clashed on East 43rd Street in Manhattan:

The demonstrations began Friday night in Columbus Circle and made their way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside:

The demonstrators briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub as they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row.

In response, many took to social media to voice concern and outrage.

“Hamasurrection takes NYC this weekend,” wrote conservative political commentator Benny Johnson:

“These people are enemies of the US as much as they are enemies of Israel,” journalist Emily Schrader wrote. “Stand with justice, stand with liberal democracy, stand with Israel.”

“These people hate America,” conservative podcaster Graham Allen asserted. “They are RIPPING DOWN OUR FLAG and replacing it with the Palestinian flag ON AMERICAN SOIL.”

“Who do these people think they are?!?!?” he added.

“These protests aren’t ‘peaceful’; they’re violent, anti-American, and anti-Israel,” Iranian American human rights advocate Sarah Raviani wrote.

“Tearing down American flags on Veterans Day and replacing them with an enemies flag,” wrote one X user. “Try that in a small town”:

On Thursday night, pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of the New York Times while vandalizing police vehicles outside with “Free Gaza” slogans:

Last week, pro-Palestinian activists desecrated numerous monuments in Washington DC, including a Benjamin Franklin statue and an Andrew Jackson memorial:

Protesters were also spotted donning Hamas-style headbands at a demonstration in London:

The matter comes as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue to promote antisemitic and anti-American sentiment.

Last month, former President Donald Trump accused American universities who hosted radical pro-Palestinian activities of “allowing or enabling the open hatred against Israel and America!”

Podcaster Natalie Winters described walking through the National March to Free Palestine in DC, stating, “I truly don’t feel like I’m in America anymore. It’s not just blatant antisemitism it’s straight up anti-Americanism.”