U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) on Monday released the names of five Army special operators who were killed Friday in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea.

The deceased were: Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne).

“We mourn the loss of these five incredible Soldiers, each of them a national treasure. They hail from rare patriotic families with deep military service ties that span multiple generations and formations,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in a statement.

“This is devastating news that reverberates across the entire Special Operations community. Every loss is tough, but in this case, service to the Nation is truly a family business and it’s hard to express the amount of sorrow that we all feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and their fellow soldiers. Like the Special Operations community always does, we will wrap our arms around them, grieve with them, and promise to never forget them,” Braga said.

USASOC said the soldiers were conducting aerial refueling training when their MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter experienced an “in-flight emergency resulting in the crash.”

The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the incident.

It is not clear what the soldiers’ exact mission was, but the Biden administration has ordered 1,200 troops to the Middle East in the aftermath of Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas’s attack on Israel, a U.S. ally, on October 7. The deployments were also in response to increased attacks against U.S. troops in the Middle East by Iran-proxy groups since the October 7 attack. At least 45 U.S. troops have suffered minor injuries as a result of those attacks.

“Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane Barnes, Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone, Sgt. Andrew Southard, and Sgt. Cade Wolfe were truly SOF professionals and are among the Nation’s finest Soldiers. Their loss has left an indelible void within this Regiment that will never be filled,” said Col. Roger P. Waleski Jr., commander of the 160th SOAR (Abn.).

“These teammates demonstrated the highest level of dedication to the 160th SOAR and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier. Our priority now is to ensure the families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together. We ask that you keep Stephen, Shane, Tanner, Andrew, Cade, their Families, and fellow Night Stalkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, received his commission in 2009 from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. He served as a Field Artillery Commissioned Officer for six years before reverting to Warrant Officer and graduating from flight school in 2018. After several aviation assignments, Dwyer joined the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) as an MH-60M pilot in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion. He completed the Regiment’s extensive assessment and training program, and became a Basic Mission Qualified pilot, mission planner, and instructor pilot in Charlie Company.

While assigned to 160th SOAR (Abn.), Dwyer deployed to Iraq in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, and supported several no-notice deployments and exercises worldwide in support of national security objectives.

He graduated from the Basic Officer Leader Course, Field Artillery Officer Basic Course; Ranger School; Field Artillery Captain’s Career Course; Warrant Officer Orientation; UH-72A Aviator Qualification Course; Aviation Warrant Officer Basic Course; Aviation Tactical Operations Officer Course; Officer Combat Skills (Green Platoon); Combatives Level 1; MH-60M Pilot Basic Mission Course; UH-60M Advanced Course; Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School; and the MH-60 Flight Instructor Pilot Course.

Dwyer’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Combat device, four Army Commendation Medals, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Basic Army Aviator Badge, Parachute Badge and Air Assault Badge. (Credit: USASOC)

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, a native of Sacramento, California, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington in 2011. Following graduation he attended flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama where he successfully completed training to become an UH-60L Blackhawk pilot. Following flight school Barnes was assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion in Korea where he excelled as a platoon leader and pilot in command. In 2015 following his tour in Korea and completion of the Aviation Captain’s Career Course, Barnes favorably assessed for the 160th SOAR (Abn). He completed “Officer Green Platoon” in 2016 and was assigned as an MH-60M pilot in Co. C,, 1st Bn.,160th SOAR (Abn.), where he served as a platoon leader and operations officer. In 2020 he fully dedicated himself to the organization and his profession by resigning his commission and becoming a warrant officer. As an Instructor Pilot and Fully Mission Qualified pilot, Barnes significantly impacted the training aviators within the formation.

While assigned to 160th SOAR (Abn), Barnes deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, deployed multiple times to Iraq in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, and supported numerous no-notice deployments and exercises world-wide in support of national security objectives.

He graduated from the UH-60 Aviator Qualification Course; Aviator Basic Officer Leader Course, Aviation Captain’s Career Course, Officer Combat Skills (Green Platoon), Combatives Level 1, MH-60M Pilot Basic Mission Course, UH-60 A/L Instructor Pilot Course, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School, and the MH-60 Flight Instructor Pilot Course.

Barnes’s awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor device, Air Medal with Combat device, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, the Senior Army Aviator Badge and Air Assault Badge. (Credit: USASOC)

Staff Sergeant Tanner W. Grone, 25, a native of Gorham, New Hampshire, enlisted in the Army in 2017 as 15T UH-60 “Black Hawk” repairer and was assigned to the 160th SOAR (Abn). After completing the Regiment’s extensive assessment and training program in 2018, Grone reported to Co. F, 1st Battalion, 160th SOAR (Abn) for service as an MH-60M Repairer. Six months later, Staff Sgt Grone reported to Co. C, 1st Bn., 160th SOAR (Abn.) and served as a Flight Instructor and Fully Mission Qualified MH-60M Crew Chief.

While serving in the 160th SOAR (Abn), Grone deployed multiple times to Iraq in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, and supported several no-notice deployments and exercises worldwide in support of national security objectives.

He graduated from the Enlisted Combat Skills, Combatives Level 1, MH-60 Maintainers Course, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School, MH-60 Non-Rated Crew Member Course, the Basic Leaders Course, and Advanced Leaders Course.

Grone’s awards and decorations include the Air Medal with Combat device, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with combat device, Army Achievement medal, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Basic Aviation Badge. (Credit: USASOC)

Sgt Andrew P. Southard, 27, a native of Apache Junction, Arizona, enlisted in the Army in 2015, as a 15T UH-60 “Black Hawk” Repairer. He was first assigned to the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas upon completing advanced individual training. Southard later completed a 13-month rotation to Task Force Sinai in support of ongoing peacekeeping operations. After finishing his tour, he reported to Fort Campbell’s 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. Southard volunteered for assignment to the 160th SOAR (Abn) and after completing the Regiment’s extensive training and assessment program in 2023, he remained in 1st Bn., 160th SOAR (Abn) for service as an MH-60M Crew Chief.

While assigned to the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Southard deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.

He graduated from the Enlisted Combat Skills, Combatives Level 1, MH-60 Maintainers Course, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School, MH-60 Non-Rated Crew Member Course, and the Basic Leaders Course.

Southard’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Basic Aviation Badge. (Credit: USASOC)

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, a native of Mankato, Minnesota, enlisted in the Army in 2018 as a 15T UH-60 “Black Hawk” Repairer and assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii upon completing advanced individual training. Sergeant Wolfe completed the Regiment’s extensive assessment and training program and was assigned to 1st Bn., 160th SOAR (Abn) and served as an MH-60M crew chief.

He graduated from the Enlisted Combat Skills, Combatives Level 1, MH-60 Maintainers Course, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School, MH-60 Non-Rated Crew Member Course, and the Basic Leaders Course.

Wolfe’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Basic Aviation Badge. (Credit: USASOC)

