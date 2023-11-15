Exclusive — North Carolina Air Force Reserve Colonel, Physician Aims to Cure ‘Illness’ of Trump Derangement Syndrome in NC-13 Race

Dr. Josh McConkey, a Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 13th district, released an ad that focuses on McConkey’s plan to secure the border, boost the economy, and protect the Tar Heel state’s children, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“I’m Dr. Josh McConkey. As an emergency room physician, I’ve seen a lot of illness plaguing friends, family, the media, and establishment politicians,” McConkey said, with the ad featuring a shot of Never Trump former Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY). “It’s called TDS. Trump Derangement Syndrome. If you want to secure our border, restore our economy, and protect our kids, I’m your candidate. Let’s send an outsider to Washington.”

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, having raised $3.6 million in 2022 to win the seat. However, the district will be redistricted more favorably for Republicans. The district leaned slightly more favorable for President Joe Biden and, with the district losing most of suburban Wake County, which is trending more Democrat, it will become a district that would be more favorable to a Republican.

Republican Bo Hines tried to win the district but lost to Nickel.

McConkey has taken an unabashedly pro-Trump tone during the race for North Carolina’s 13th district.

“Last night’s debate made it clear that President Donald J. Trump is the only person who can unify the Republican Party. It’s time for the others to drop out so we can come together and defeat Crooked Joe Biden. America can’t afford another four more years of Democrats’ failed policies,” he said after the most recent Republican debate.

McConkey also discussed the need to combat the border and the fentanyl crisis.

“If you don’t have a secure border, then you don’t have national security,” McConkey said.

