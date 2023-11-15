Matt Rosendale Silent as Johnson Uses Democrat Votes to Pass Stop-Gap Bill, Exactly What He Ousted McCarthy Over

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), one of the eight Republican lawmakers who ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), was silent after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) used Democrats to pass a stop-gap spending bill, which is the same thing he ousted McCarthy over.

The House on Tuesday passed a continuing resolution (CR), or a stop-gap spending bill, to extend spending levels from a lame-duck session last December when it was under the control of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Only weeks ago, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rosendale banded together with six other House Republicans to oust McCarthy because he helped pass through a CR with the help of Democrats.

Despite the same tactics being used by Johnson as were used by McCarthy, many of these Republicans gave him a pass. Others, such as Rosendale, remained silent.

“Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), another member who voted to oust McCarthy, declined to comment on the stopgap’s passage and Johnson’s leadership on Tuesday evening,” the Hill reported.

Rosendale’s reaction was much different after he voted to oust McCarthy.

“He violated our trust when he passed the budget ceiling deal with more Democrats than he did Republicans after, keep in mind, the Republicans got together and put together an incredible package,” Rosendale remarked in early October.

“My initial reaction is it’s unfortunate. I do not take any great pleasure in going through this process, but it was something that had to be done,” he added.

Some political operatives have questioned Rosendale’s silence over Johnson’s use of Democrats to pass the CR.

Mike Berg, the communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), asked rhetorically, “So now Matt Rosendale has nothing to say about CR’s?”

So now Matt Rosendale has nothing to say about CR’s? pic.twitter.com/FQk2gSqarS — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) November 15, 2023

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.