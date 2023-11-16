Former President Trump leads President Biden in Florida, including among “non-binary” voters, the latest FAU/Mainstream Research poll found.

The survey, taken October 27 to November 11, among 946 Florida adults registered to vote, asked all voters, “If the election for President were held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which candidate would you support?”

Overall, 49 percent said they would support Trump, and Biden came ten points behind with 39 percent support. Ten percent said “other,” and two percent remain undecided.

A closer look at the figures show Trump leading Biden by 23 points among males and coming within striking distance of reaching Biden among female voters, garnering 40 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. This survey also chose to include “non-binary” voters and surprisingly found Trump edging out Biden in this demographic, 44 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. Notably, the survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.2 percent.

While Biden leads Trump among black voters in the Sunshine State — 71 percent to 17 percent — Trump leads Biden among Hispanic voters, 55 percent to Biden’s 31 percent.

WATCH — Manchin: Biden “Not the Person We Thought” He Was in 2020, He’s Gone “So Far” Left:

There is more bad news for Biden as well, as 62 percent of Florida respondents at least somewhat disapprove of how he is handling his job as president. Of those, 52 percent “strongly” disapprove.

Notably, Trump won Florida in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton by 1.3 percent and the 2020 presidential election against Biden by 3.3 percent. His win in 2016 had a 119,770-voter margin, which grew to 371,696 in the next election.

The survey comes as recent polls point to a pattern of Trump leading Biden in several key swing states as well.