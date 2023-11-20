Historic Numbers: Florida Republicans Expand Their Lead over Democrats

Florida Republicans have continued to expand their lead over Democrats in the Sunshine State, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections.

Florida Republicans now have a 680,030 registered voter lead over Democrats, boasting 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat Party’s 4,473,665.

For greater perspective, Republicans held a 383,954 voter advantage over Democrats at the end of 2022.

Republicans made history in the Sunshine State in November 2021, finally overtaking Democrats in voter registration.

“When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference in Seminole in November 2021.

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” he added.

Overall, the GOP has experienced a net gain of 937,205 since 2018.

Florida Voter Registration Edge: Dec. 2018: 🔵 Dem +257,175 Dec. 2019: 🔵 Dem +225,115 Dec. 2020: 🔵 Dem +97,215 Jan. 2023: 🔴 GOP +383,954 Oct. 2023: 🔴 GOP: +626,618 NOV. 2023: 🔴 GOP +680, 030 Net Gain:

2013-2018: 🔴 GOP +237,212

2018-2023: 🔴 GOP +937,205… pic.twitter.com/V8mfm1SSV1 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 20, 2023

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler celebrated the news on social media, noting that the GOP added 53,512 new Republican voters in October alone.

“Since begining [sic] of the year (2023), the GOP has increased our Voter Registration Advantage by 296,076 or 2.38% STATEWIDE,” he continued.

Now let's look at the % increase in the Republican vs. advantage over Democrats in Florida STATEWIDE. > Sept 30th = 4.56%

> Oct 31st = 5.02% (+0.46% in OCTOBER, again STATEWIDE) — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 18, 2023

Other 'Fun Facts' – GOP Gains: -Since FL Dems launched $1 Million Voter Reg Campaign on August 1st >>> 111,979 increase in REPUBLICAN advantage over Dems…That's 0.98%…The GOP added almost 1% to our Voter Reg lead over Dems since they poured $1 Million in. — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 18, 2023

-25 of 67 Counties have flipped from Dem to Republican. -61 or 67 counties saw REPUBLICAN GAINS in October! -In Palm Beach, Rs cut into their deficit vs. Ds by 20,031 or 1.36% in JUST OCTOBER! -Putnam County increased their Republican Advantage by 6.04% in JUST OCTOBER! — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 18, 2023

THANK YOU: > State Leaders > FloridaGOP Team (State/County Leaders, REC Members, Volunteers) > People like @ScottPresler who make Voter Registration fun & interesting, while educating the importance of it. > The Democrat Party for being so vile that you do our work for us! — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 18, 2023

The gains follow last year’s election, which saw immense success for Florida Republicans, who even managed to flip traditionally blue Miami-Dade red for both DeSantis and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

As Breitbart News detailed at the time:

Some of the most significant gains for DeSantis were made in traditionally blue Miami-Dade. In 2018, Democrat Andrew Gillum took the county by over 20 percent, with Gillum obtaining 478,958 votes to DeSantis’s 311,581. Four years later, with over 95 percent of the tallies in statewide, DeSantis led in Miami-Dade with 393,405 votes to Crist’s 312,762, garnering 55 percent to Crist’s 44 percent. The early returns served as a shock to the establishment media, as Rubio also took the county by nine percent.

The news comes as the Florida GOP gears up for the presidential election. Ziegler has made it clear that the party will remain neutral during the primary race until a nominee is selected.

“We’re going to support both men. We’re going to stay neutral. And we’re going to allow the grassroots to pick and then whoever they pick, we’re gonna make sure they get elected, whether it’s President Trump [or] Governor DeSantis. We’re going to let the grassroots pick. We’re going to work like hell to get them elected afterwards,” Ziegler said in an interview in March on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We’re going to support both men up until that primary is over, and then we’re gonna get to work,” he emphasized.