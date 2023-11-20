Speaker Johnson Reveals ‘Grow the Majority’ Joint Fundraising Committee

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday announced the latest fundraising effort for House Republicans — the “Grow the Majority” fundraising committee, which Johnson will use as what has been described as his “chief fundraising vehicle” to support House Republicans moving forward.

Dozens of entities make up the Grow the Majority fundraising committee, and those include the Congressional Leadership Fund, Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and many more, press the press release:

25 NRCC Patriot incumbent Members of Congress

16 House Republican challenger candidates in NRCC-targeted districts

10 nominee funds in NRCC-targeted districts

20 state Republican parties in key House battleground states

Speaker Johnson’s re-election campaign and leadership PAC

Contributions will be maxed at $850,600 and be dispersed to the groups listed.

Team Johnson Executive Director Billy Constangy praised Johnson for equipping House Republicans with the resources to fight and win in hopes of not only keeping the majority in the House but growing it over the next election cycle.

“Speaker Johnson has hit the ground running to ensure Republicans in critical districts have the resources they need to achieve victory,” he said in a statement.

“The Speaker is all-in to grow our majority and the creation of this new joint fundraising committee shows he is committed to doing his part to help the team,” he added.

The news follows July reports that House Republicans dominated the fundraising cycle in the second quarter of 2023.

As Politico reported:

Some 65 Republican candidates raised $500,000 or more in the second quarter compared to 40 Democrats. That’s a stark contrast from this point four years ago: In 2019, about 30 Republicans crossed that threshold, compared to 50 Democrats.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Johnson won the speaker’s gavel with unanimous consent on the GOP side — a feat that has no occurred in over a decade.

