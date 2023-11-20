WATCH: Joe Biden Admires Little Girl’s Ears, Asks If She’s 17

President Joe Biden told a six-year-old girl “I love your ears” during a Thanksgiving celebration at a naval base in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday.

The octogenarian approached the child, named Catherine, and gushed her ears were “really cool” at the public event, apparently drawn by what appeared to be her Mickey Mouse headwear.

He bent down and almost touched the youngster as he hovered near her during the ‘”Friendsgiving'” ahead of the holiday later this week.

The public exchange included Biden speculating the girl’s age at 17 – she corrected him to say she is six. The exchange went like this:

The dinner at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads wasn’t the first time Biden has appeared drawn to admire a young child.

In the middle of a 2021 speech to military personnel in Hampton, Virginia, the president said, looking towards the family who was being honored, “I love those barrettes in your hair … She looks like she’s 19-years-old”

Biden said he was “especially honored to share the stage with Brittney,” whose husband, Major Nathan Bean, is currently deployed.

Biden continued to talk, looking towards Brittney and the rest of her children, whom he named but not clearly, saying, “I love those barrettes in your hair, man.”

This was a presumed reference to the daughter, Margaret Katherine.

Then the president added, “I tell you what — and look at her; she looks like she’s 19-years-old, sitting there with her — like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

He then noted Brittney is on “triple duty” since she’s “a veteran, a military spouse, and a teacher.”

FLASHBACK Biden Admires Girl’s Hair Styling

A year later Biden again appeared to get a little too personal while posing for pictures with a young girl and her friends, as Breitbart News reported.

“Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters: ‘No serious guys until you’re 30,’” the president said while grabbing the girl’s shoulders.

“Okay,” the unidentified girl said while laughing nervously, “I’ll keep that in mind.”