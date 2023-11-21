Florida Poll: Nearly 3 to 1 Disapproval of Matt Gaetz in Sunshine State

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has nearly a 3 to 1 disapproval in his home state of Florida, according to a survey from the Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab.

They survey asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of Representative Matt Gaetz’s performance as a member of Congress?”

Overall, 57 percent at least somewhat disapprove, and of those 46 percent “strongly” disapprove. On the flip side just 21 percent at least somewhat approve, and of those, 12 percent “strongly”approve.

Another 14 percent said they “don’t know,” and eight percent neither approve nor disapprove.

These results come well over a month after Gaetz led the charge on ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his post. The motion to do so ultimately passed in the lower chamber 216-210, as Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ken Buck (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) joined Gaetz in voting to remove McCarthy.

I take no lecture from those who would grovel and bend knee for the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership, hollow out this town, and borrow against the future of our future generations.#MotionToVacate pic.twitter.com/PV52V5LVO2 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023

It took weeks for the House to select a new speaker, ultimately landing on Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). The GOP voted unanimously — a feat that had not occurred for over a decade. However, many wonder if the move will realistically result in more positive change.

Meanwhile, McCarthy believes the House would “tremendously” benefit it Gaetz lost his seat.

“People have to earn the right to be here. And I just think, he will admit to you personally, he doesn’t have a conservative bent in his philosophy. And just the nature of what he focuses on,” McCarthy said during a November appearance on CNN’s Inside Politics.

“When asked if the House should expel him, McCarthy replied, “That’s up to the conference but I don’t believe the conference would ever heal if there’s no consequences for the action.”

Despite the critiques, Gaetz is proud of his efforts, announcing the release of his documentary this month on the contentious House speakership battle he prompted.

“It’s not just a film, it’s a movement,” he wrote.