Rep. Matt Gaetz Releases Documentary on Speakership Battle

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday announced the release of his documentary on the contentious House speakership battle prompted by the Florida congressman filing the motion to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in October.

According to a press release from Gaetz’s team, the 13-minute documentary — produced by Gaetz’s office — “highlights the series of events that led to a handful of patriotic members of the House replacing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a constitutional lawyer – Mike Johnson of Louisiana.”

“**PREMIERING NOW** #GaveledOut: Return of The People’s House (2023) Get ready to dive into the heart of the battle for the gavel that led to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House,” Gaetz posted on social media, sharing the video Friday morning.

“It’s not just a film, it’s a movement,” he said of Gaveled Out: Return of The People’s House.

Indeed, Gaetz led the charge on the speakership battle, filing a motion to vacate the chair in early October after threatening to do so for weeks.

Gaetz was successful, as he, along with Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ken Buck (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) joined Democrats to oust McCarthy, the latter of whom clarified he would not run for Speaker of the House again.

Weeks went by as Republicans battled it out. High-profile Republicans, such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), threw their hats in the ring but were ultimately denied the Speaker’s gavel. But, on October 25, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) won the Speaker’s gavel with unanimous consent — a reality that the lower chamber had not seen in over a decade. That last occurred on January 5, 2011, for former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH).

All eyes are now on Johnson, as the newly elected Speaker has spoken out on hot-button issues, including migration. He has also raised eyebrows for his support of aid to Ukraine, though he does not want it bundled with aid for other countries, such as Israel. Notably, Johnson recently told the Republican Jewish Coalition, “We are going to stand like a rock with our friend and ally, Israel.”