Sen. John Barrasso Spends Thanksgiving with Wyoming Troops Stationed in South Korea

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) flew to South Korea to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with military service personnel from his home state of Wyoming.

The senator shared a Thanksgiving meal with Wyoming service members and their families stationed at USAG Camp Humphreys.

The service members Barrasso visited hail from Casper, Cheyenne, Thayne, Sheridan, Rock Springs, and Lander, according to his office.

In a statement, Barrasso praised the troops serving in the region, calling them “the first line of defense” against an increasingly belligerent North Korea.

“This Thanksgiving, Wyoming has a lot to be thankful for, including our brave men and women in uniform who are serving our country. We have service members from all across Wyoming stationed thousands of miles away in South Korea. They’re our first line of defense against an increasing threat from a dangerous and emboldened North Korea.” “I made sure they knew everyone back home is thinking of them and their families over the holidays. Wyoming is so proud of their service and the sacrifice they’re making to defend our safety and security abroad.”

Barrasso, who serves as the Senate Republican Conference Chair, has been an outspoken defender of former President Donald Trump in the face of the charges brought by Biden’s Justice Department related to the January 6 riot.

“The American people have lost faith in Biden’s Justice Department,” he recently said. “They are uncomfortable watching the current president weaponize the justice system against his political opponent.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden reportedly spent Thanksgiving luxuriating at the Nantucket mansion of his billionaire pal David Rubenstein.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed late Tuesday in Nantucket, where they’ll reportedly spend the Thanksgiving holiday at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s compound. pic.twitter.com/aqZ2ZkuvA8 — Forbes (@Forbes) November 22, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com