Kamala Harris Flaunts Her Gas Stove as Democrats Contemplate Total Bans

Vice President Kamala Harris generated outrage and ridicule for posting to X/Twitter a photo with her husband featuring what appears to be a gas stove as the Biden administration and Democrats across the nation seek a ban on the popular appliance.

Harris’s post simply reads, “From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving.” Only one dish – which had not been touched – is visible in the seemingly staged photo, but it was the gas range that garnered online attention after the Biden administration has reportedly sought to ban their usage.

The administration denied seeking a ban in January after widespread backlash. However, the administration has covertly continued to move forward, and Democrat-run states have pursued bans as well.

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

In May, the state of New York banned natural gas stoves in most new buildings. The U.S. House responded, passing a bill blocking any federal ban on gas stoves.

Is that a gas stove? https://t.co/ElwpYe8kql — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 24, 2023

Some X users pointed out the resemblance of Harris’s post to an Instagram Live in 2018 by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in which she awkwardly thanked her husband for being in their kitchen.

“Thank you for being here,” Warren robotically told her husband, who presumably shares a home and kitchen with her. “I’m glad you’re here.”

https://twitter.com/search?q=warren%20instagram%20live&src=typed_query&f=media

When originally posted, President Donald Trump joined in ridiculing Warren’s post, tweeting, “Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, ‘Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here.’ It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there!”

Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, “Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here” It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Harris has been panned for years for distracting from the Biden administration’s messaging efforts.