Donald Trump May Outshine Rival Nikki Haley at Her Alma Mater’s Football Game

Former President Donald Trump holds a football before throwing it to the crowd during a visit to the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State University before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former President Donald Trump plans to enjoy an upcoming college football game, the Palmetto Bowl, which may highlight the competition between him and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Trump plans to attend Saturday when South Carolina hosts Clemson, which is Haley’s alma mater, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting his campaign has not shared details regarding his itinerary.

The outlet continued:

Haley is a member of Clemson’s board of trustees and an avid Clemson sports fan, but her campaign has not said whether she will attend the game. Asked about the coming primary matchup with Trump on her home turf, spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas called Haley “the only candidate with momentum” and referenced her previous come-from-behind victories in legislative and gubernatorial contests.

Haley served South Carolina as governor until 2016 when she stepped into the role of Trump’s U.N. ambassador, the report noted.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boiling Springs, S.C. The former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador is leaning into her foreign policy experiences as she campaigns in her home state, as well as other early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boiling Springs, S.C. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

During a recent interview, Haley said Trump’s strong lead in the polls will not result in votes because people were becoming weary of the “drama and chaos,” according to Breitbart News.

Haley recently tied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place in the Iowa Republican primary as Trump continues to pull out in front, according to an Arc Insights/FieldsFreedom24 survey.

WOW! Trump MOCKS GOP Presidential Contenders, Calls them “JOB CANDIDATES” for his Administration

“Haley has caught up to DeSantis in the Hawkeye State, as they now tie at 17 percent each. Still, that puts them both 27 points behind Trump, who dominates with 44 percent support in the GOP field,” the Breitbart News report said, noting a recent RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed Trump leading by double digits in states that included South Carolina.

On Thursday, Trump connected with his fellow Americans by wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving in a video message:

“Today, as we gather with our loved ones, we give thanks to Almighty God for his many blessings, including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home,” he told viewers.

