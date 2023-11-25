Former President Donald Trump plans to enjoy an upcoming college football game, the Palmetto Bowl, which may highlight the competition between him and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Trump plans to attend Saturday when South Carolina hosts Clemson, which is Haley’s alma mater, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting his campaign has not shared details regarding his itinerary.

Former President Donald Trump will be in South Carolina this weekend for the Palmetto Bowl college football game. He has remained popular in the state ever since winning the 2016 Republican primary there. For more, click the image below. https://t.co/Hu3Y2DFgR2 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 21, 2023

The outlet continued:

Haley is a member of Clemson’s board of trustees and an avid Clemson sports fan, but her campaign has not said whether she will attend the game. Asked about the coming primary matchup with Trump on her home turf, spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas called Haley “the only candidate with momentum” and referenced her previous come-from-behind victories in legislative and gubernatorial contests.

Haley served South Carolina as governor until 2016 when she stepped into the role of Trump’s U.N. ambassador, the report noted.

During a recent interview, Haley said Trump’s strong lead in the polls will not result in votes because people were becoming weary of the “drama and chaos,” according to Breitbart News.

Haley recently tied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place in the Iowa Republican primary as Trump continues to pull out in front, according to an Arc Insights/FieldsFreedom24 survey.

“Haley has caught up to DeSantis in the Hawkeye State, as they now tie at 17 percent each. Still, that puts them both 27 points behind Trump, who dominates with 44 percent support in the GOP field,” the Breitbart News report said, noting a recent RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed Trump leading by double digits in states that included South Carolina.

On Thursday, Trump connected with his fellow Americans by wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving in a video message:

“Today, as we gather with our loved ones, we give thanks to Almighty God for his many blessings, including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home,” he told viewers.