Data: 2,516 NYPD Officers Leave Force in 2023 as Workload Takes Toll

New York City’s police officers continue leaving their jobs as the area’s communities suffer from crime and the migrant crisis, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The Post cited data regarding the officers’ decisions to step down.

RELATED VIDEO — NYPD Officers Jump in Harm’s Way to Rescue Subway Passenger Who Fell onto Tracks:

The outlet also noted that “some cops worry the exodus will only get worse because the city plans to cancel the next five Police Academy classes, shrinking the nation’s largest police force to the smallest its been in decades.”

The article said 2,516 officers have left so far in 2023.

NYPD cops leave force in alarming rate — over 2,500 turned in badges so far in 2023 https://t.co/a6AakGblVd pic.twitter.com/ZRLhjWTEpa — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2023

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Post report, one person stating, “This is the future Libs want.”

“It’s got to be frustrating where Soros bought DAs just put the criminals right back on the streets. I’d quit too,” another commented.

The article noted that the number of officers leaving before reaching the 20 years required to receive pensions jumped from just over 500 in 2020 to over 1,000 in 2023.