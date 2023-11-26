Data: 2,516 NYPD Officers Leave Force in 2023 as Workload Takes Toll

NYPD officers stand guars as demonstrators in support of Palestinians hold a rally to call for a ceasefire, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 18, 2023. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 …
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Furr

New York City’s police officers continue leaving their jobs as the area’s communities suffer from crime and the migrant crisis, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The Post cited data regarding the officers’ decisions to step down.

RELATED VIDEO — NYPD Officers Jump in Harm’s Way to Rescue Subway Passenger Who Fell onto Tracks:

The outlet also noted that “some cops worry the exodus will only get worse because the city plans to cancel the next five Police Academy classes, shrinking the nation’s largest police force to the smallest its been in decades.”

The article said 2,516 officers have left so far in 2023.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Post report, one person stating, “This is the future Libs want.”

“It’s got to be frustrating where Soros bought DAs just put the criminals right back on the streets. I’d quit too,” another commented.

The article noted that the number of officers leaving before reaching the 20 years required to receive pensions jumped from just over 500 in 2020 to over 1,000 in 2023.

The outlet continued:

The years of departures and lack of replacements are now taking a toll, forcing the cops who remain on the job to work “inhumane amounts of forced overtime,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

“The workload is a leading factor driving people away from the job,” the union leader said. “If the NYPD is going to survive these staffing reductions, it cannot just keep squeezing cops for more hours.”

In March, another report said New York City’s officers were stepping down at a record pace as the crime wave plagued communities across the nation.

The city’s police officers also reportedly suffered 32 percent more injuries in 2023 than the previous year, according to a Breitbart News article published in June.

WATCH — NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City:

The Post noted that Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently announced budget cuts that will cut the force down to 29,000 officers by the time fiscal year 2025 comes to an end. He has blamed the extremely expensive migrant crisis for the situation.

In October, Adams warned that illegal immigration is “devastating” his city, according to Breitbart News.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.