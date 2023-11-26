Data: 2,516 NYPD Officers Leave Force in 2023 as Workload Takes Toll

New York City’s police officers continue leaving their jobs as the area’s communities suffer from crime and the migrant crisis, the New York Post reported Saturday.
The Post cited data regarding the officers’ decisions to step down.
The outlet also noted that “some cops worry the exodus will only get worse because the city plans to cancel the next five Police Academy classes, shrinking the nation’s largest police force to the smallest its been in decades.”
The outlet continued:
The years of departures and lack of replacements are now taking a toll, forcing the cops who remain on the job to work “inhumane amounts of forced overtime,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.
“The workload is a leading factor driving people away from the job,” the union leader said. “If the NYPD is going to survive these staffing reductions, it cannot just keep squeezing cops for more hours.”
In March, another report said New York City’s officers were stepping down at a record pace as the crime wave plagued communities across the nation.
The city’s police officers also reportedly suffered 32 percent more injuries in 2023 than the previous year, according to a Breitbart News article published in June.
The Post noted that Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently announced budget cuts that will cut the force down to 29,000 officers by the time fiscal year 2025 comes to an end. He has blamed the extremely expensive migrant crisis for the situation.
In October, Adams warned that illegal immigration is “devastating” his city, according to Breitbart News.
