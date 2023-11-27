Poll: Plurality Say American Dream No Longer Holds True

A plurality of Americans believe the American Dream no longer holds true, roughly three years into Joe Biden’s presidency, a Wall Street Journal/NORC survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the American Dream — that if you work hard you’ll get ahead — still holds true, never held true, or once held true but does not anymore?”

Overall, a plurality, 45 percent, said the American Dream “once held true but not anymore.” Just over one-third, 36 percent, believe it “still holds true,” and 18 percent said it “never held true.”

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The American dream seemed most remote to young adults and women in the survey. Some 46% of men but only 28% of women said the ideal of advancement for hard work still holds true, as did 48% of voters age 65 or older but only about 28% of those under age 50.

RELATED VIDEO — Trump: “Trainwreck” Biden Has Managed to “Kill the American Dream”:

C-SPAN

Coinciding with that sentiment is the fact that half, 50 percent, believe the “economic and political systems in the country are stacked” against people like them. Just four in ten disagree.

Further, half also believe that the country is “worse” for people such as them now than it was 50 years ago. Just 30 percent believe it is better, and 20 percent said it is “about the same.”

Per WSJ:

The survey offers the latest evidence that Americans across the political spectrum are feeling economically fragile and uncertain that the ladder to higher living standards remains sturdy, even amid many signs of economic and social progress.

The survey comes as Americans continue to express pessimism about their economic future and expect inflation to worsen.

As Breitbart News reported:

The University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment was released on Wednesday. The most striking development in consumer sentiment is not the fact that households remain in the doldrums about the economy—that’s been going on for a while now—but a dramatic increase in consumer expectations for inflation. … Americans also think inflation will be higher over the longer term. Long-run inflation expectations edged up from 2.8 percent last month in September to 3.0 percent in October. This was undesirable, but it was at least within the narrow range of 2.9 percent to 3.1 percent long-run expectations had bounced between in 25 of the last 27 months. The November result showed a break above this range, to 3.2 percent, the highest since 2011.

The WSJ survey was taken October 19-24, among 1,163 registered voters. It has a +/- 4.03 percent margin of error.