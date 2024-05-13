Nolte: Democrat-Run California About to Get Hit with 50 Cent per Gallon Gas Tax

In today’s edition of Getting What You Vote For, the dummies in California are about to get hit with a 50 cent per gallon gas tax.

Remember, California voters have handed the Democrat party full power over the former Golden State. Democrats run everything from the governorship on down. Democrats not only hold majorities in the state legislature, they hold veto-proof majorities. In other words…

Republicans are powerless in California. And so…

According to Triple-A, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California today is $5.29. That’s nearly $1.70 more than the national average. In some parts of California, gas costs $6.32 per gallon. The lowest cost for a gallon of gas in that Democrat-run shithole is $5.02.

Now add 50 cents to those prices.

Tee hee.

Fox Business reports:

In September, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the state’s primary environmental regulator, reported gas prices will rise next year by about 50 cents a gallon and every year thereafter to aid in clean air efforts. The price increase does not include the existing gas tax in the state. … The report foresees gasoline price increases due to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard reforms that were created in 2007, likely rising by 47 cents next year and 52 cents by 2026. Diesel prices could climb by 59 cents this year and 66 cents in two years. Long-term projections suggest gasoline could surge by $1.15 and diesel by $1.50 per gallon from 2031 to 2046, with jet fuel increasing by $1.21.

After nine years, my wife and I fled Los Angeles in 2011 because the writing was all over the wall. Democrats were winning all the elections, housing costs were exploding, and I was about to get taxed for using plastic grocery bags instead of those filthy reusable ones. You could already feel the noose tightening 12 years ago, so my pretty wife and I moved back to the South. Boy, are we glad we did. California’s excuse for the grocery bag tax, like this upcoming gas tax, is “protecting the environment,” but that’s just an excuse to institute authoritarianism.

Since 2011, Democrats in California have consolidated their power even more by chasing away Normal People like myself. There are basically three classes of people in the most populous parts of that state now: the wealthy, the poor, and illegal aliens.

Vast portions of California are still glorious (except for the cost of living). But in the population centers that decide the state elections, Democrats have deliberately chased off a lot of the middle class and replaced them with illegal aliens. This 1) ensures Democrats a permanent governing majority in the state, and 2) ensures they do not lose federal congressional power or presidential electoral votes because the United States Census counts illegal aliens.

Thank heaven for our federalist system. In France and Germany and Sweden, there’s no escape. You can’t flee a “California” in Europe. But here in the States, we can flee to saner pastures. Eventually, Democrats will cheat enough to win the presidency enough to stack the Supreme Court with fascists who will kill the rights of the states to govern themselves (along with the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments), but that’s going to take a generation or two.

In the meantime, we have Wyoming.

