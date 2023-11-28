Exclusive Poll – Voters’ Top 3 Descriptions of Joe Biden: Old, Weak, Tired

The top three descriptions of President Joe Biden by likely registered voters depicted the 81-year-old as low energy, according to a Senate Opportunity Fund poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News on Tuesday.

The negative descriptions provide further evidence that Biden’s feeble persona will give former President Donald Trump a strong line of attack heading into the 2024 election.

Out of ten options, voters chose negative words to describe Biden:

Old: 58 Weak: 37 Tired: 27 Strong: 18 Dull: 15 Tough: 14 Crazy: 10 Energetic: 8 Vibrant: 7 Young: 1

Confirming previous polling, the Tuesday survey found the top three issues among voters were:

Inflation: 49 Jobs/Economy: 34 Immigration: 32

The poll sampled 800 likely voters from November 21-23 with a 3.5 margin of error. The Senate Opportunity Fund is a conservative research non-profit that conducts national and state-level polling.

The Democrat party is reportedly trying to reconcile that Biden, who turned 81 last Monday, is the leading Democrat candidate for the 2024 presidential election:

Politico: “Even those in Biden’s inner circle, including family members, worry about the optics of age. Those close allies believe that Biden is mentally up for the job, but some acknowledge that the president can at times appear frail, according to two people involved in the conversations but not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations.” Washington Post: “The central concern is that Biden … has lost a step and is showing visible signs of aging. He has struggled to sell his economic accomplishments. And there are worries that his campaign, so far devoid of major events or organizing efforts, is not doing enough to deal with the public hand-wringing over his chances or the coming threat of Trump, 77.”

An NBC News poll and a Fox News survey recently found Biden’s popularity hit bottom. Only 40 percent of voters approved of Biden in both polls, the lowest approval rating of his presidency in the respective surveys.

“An NBC Poll released over the weekend shows former President Donald Trump leading President Biden for the first time in the poll’s history,” Breitbart News reported November 20.

“The survey asked respondents, ‘If the election for president were held today, with Donald Trump as the Republican candidate and Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, for whom would you vote?’ The November poll showed Trump garnering 46 percent support — two points higher than Biden’s 44 percent,” Breitbart News concluded.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.