NBC Poll Makes History: Shows Trump Leading Biden

An NBC Poll released over the weekend shows former President Donald Trump leading President Biden for the first time in the poll’s history.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for president were held today, with Donald Trump as the Republican candidate and Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, for whom would you vote?”

The November poll showed Trump garnering 46 percent support — two points higher than Biden’s 44 percent.

For greater perspective, in September, Trump and Biden remained tied at 46 percent support, and in June, Biden led by four points — 49 percent to Trump’s 45 percent.

WATCH: NBC’s Kornacki — Biden’s Job Approval Is ‘Lowest’ Ever Measured in Our Poll

Currently, seven percent said they do not want to vote for either candidate, one percent said “other,” and two percent remain unsure.

Interestingly, most Biden voters, 63 percent, admit that their vote for the 81-year-old would be more of a vote “against Donald Trump” rather than a vote “for Joe Biden.” On the flip side, most Trump supporters, 56 percent, said their vote is more “for Donald Trump” rather than a vote “against Joe Biden.”

Further, the survey found 51 percent admitting to being “more enthusiastic” to vote in the upcoming elections than those in the past.

The survey demonstrated more bad news for Biden, as his approval rating dropped to the lowest point in his presidency. As Breitbart News reported:

Only 40 percent of voters approved of Biden, while 57 percent disapproved, marking Biden’s worse approval and disapproval numbers since becoming president. The president’s approval rating trended downward since January: January: 46 percent

46 percent April: 43 percent

43 percent June: 43 percent

43 percent September: 41 percent

41 percent November: 40 percent

The survey was taken November 10-13, 2023, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3.10 percent margin of error and follows the trends of several other surveys, showing Trump edging out Biden in head-to-head matchups — a likely scenario moving into 2024, as Trump continues to dominate in the Republican primary race.