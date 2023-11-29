Home Depot Billionaire and GOP mega-donor Bernie Marcus said he would continue to financially back former President Donald Trump even if he is convicted of wrongdoing in the mermaid of legal cases that Marcus called “all trumped up.”

Marcus’ loyalty to the former president suggests Trump’s longtime allies are likely to remain by his side as he seeks reelection to dismantle the administrative state.

Marcus told Reuters he believed Trump could fix President Joe Biden’s sluggish economy and repair America’s foreign policy, the outlet reported:

Asked in an interview with Reuters whether he would still support Trump if he were convicted, Marcus replied, “I think so. Because I think it’s all trumped up.”

“Of course, I’m going to support him to some extent, but I’m not one of his big givers, that’s for sure,” Marcus said.

Marcus said he thought Trump was a “fixer” who would be beneficial to the U.S. economy and strong on Middle East foreign policy.

Marcus endorsed Trump on November 9 for his 2024 bid.

“I understand the frustration of some of my Republican friends who do not like or are offended by things Donald Trump does and says,” he said. “I, too, have been frustrated at times, but we cannot let his brash style be the reason we walk away from his otherwise excellent stewardship of the United States during his first term in office.”

“Part of our legacy must be passing on to future generations of Americans our founding freedoms and values, including The American Dream. We must change the current trajectory of the nation and solve the problems created in the last three years,” he added.

“Many, including myself, believe that Hamas would not have unleashed its barbarism and cruelty on Israel if Donald Trump was our president today. The reason is America’s enemies respect and, more importantly, fear Donald Trump’s judgment, strength, decisiveness, and courage.”

