House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) released an email, obtained by Breitbart News on Wednesday, from a bank money laundering investigator who flagged concerns about “China money” that ultimately funded the $40,000 check to Joe Biden.

It is likely House Republicans will use Comer’s powerful discovery as further evidence to proceed with their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Comer stated he discovered the email through a subpoena, and that the email shows the bank investigator’s concern about how the money was funneled through the Biden-linked entities.

The money trail took six steps, as the committee previously outlined:

July 30, 2017: Hunter Biden put pressure on Zhao for a $10 million payment using the influence of Joe Biden, who was “sitting” in the room, according to a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from an IRS whistleblower in June. August 8, 2017: Hunter-Biden-linked bank accounts received about $5 million in payments from Zhao within ten days of the text, using proximity to Joe Biden as a cudgel. (Northern International Capital, a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC, sent $5 million to Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong.) August 8, 2017: On the same day, $400,000 was wired to Owasco, P.C. from Hudson West III, another entity controlled by the president’s son. August 14, 2017: Hunter Biden then wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, an entity owned by Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, and his wife, Sara Biden. August 28, 2017: Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group. On the same day, Sara Biden deposited $50,000 into her shared personal checking account with James Biden. September 3, 2017: Sara Biden wrote Joe Biden a check for $40,000 for a “loan repayment,” a method Republicans say is used to launder money.

“The bank investigator emphasized how Hudson West III did not have any investment projects at the time, yet money was being paid to Owasco, P.C. without any services provided,” the committee said in a press release obtained by Breitbart News. “The bank investigator also noted China’s pattern of targeting children of politicians to purchase political influence through ‘sweetheart deals.'”

According to Comer, the bank investigator characterized the wire payments as: “erratic,” “does not appear to have any services rendered,” “no current business purpose,” and “China target[s] children of politicians and purchase of political influence through ‘sweetheart deals.'”

“Those are the words of a bank investigator who was just doing his job. The bank investigator was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with the Chinese company, he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with the customer,” Comer said in a statement:

Even worse, we know that the sitting President of the United States knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s shady China dealings. Joe Biden showed up to his son’s CEFC meetings and benefited from the money wired from China. The White House and their Corporate Media allies’ efforts to excuse and coverup this blatant corruption is appalling to the American people. House Republicans will continue to unearth the facts and provide the accountability the American people deserve.

More details can be found here about how Joe Biden allegedly received $40,000 in laundered CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, once again in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment.”

