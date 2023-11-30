White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly left Thursday’s press conference after she refused to call on an African reporter.

The moment occurred when Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba, a frequent critic of the Biden administration, chastised National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby for not taking a question from him. Ateba took issue with the fact that Kirby had addressed President Joe Biden hosting Angolan President João Lourenço without taking questions from an African journalist.

“It’s so surprising you are receiving an African leader and you don’t take a question from an African journalist,” Ateba railed.

Kirby attempted to speak but Ateba kept protesting. At that point, Jean-Pierre took to the podium and ended the press conference.

“We can end this briefing if it’s not going to be respectful here,” Jean-Pierre warned.

The White House warned Ateba that his press credentials could be revoked if hepersists in disrupting press conferences.

BREAKING: Karine Jean-Pierre ENDS the White House briefing in chaos after refusing to call on an African journalist She took zero questions. pic.twitter.com/6XjvViASgb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2023

Ateba responded to the controversy on social media.

“Attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods & left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation & kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at the White House,” he said.

Attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods and left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation & kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at White House. This is how @JennPellegrino introduced me to viewers pic.twitter.com/CptFc0FEug — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2023

