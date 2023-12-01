Republican Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) is an ardent supporter of climate change ideology, a radical position that seeks to reshape the American economy from capitalism to socialism.

Curtis’s radical position on global warming is an issue that will likely play a key role during his potential bid for the U.S. Senate in Utah, a traditionally red state.

The Republican congressman, previously a Democrat, is a well-known champion of climate change ideology:

He called fighting climate change his “North Star” and believes many conservatives are science “deniers.”

Curtis believes climate change is a serious threat.

He led a delegation of House Republicans to the UN’s COP27 in 2022 and is planning another delegation of House Republicans to COP28. UN climate conferences are geared towards eliminating fossil fuels.

Curtis also joined far-left dark money groups like Earthjustice and the National Resource Defense Council in sponsoring legislation that blamed the weather on “climate change.”

“The same policy that is best for our environment is the same policy that is also best for national security, energy independence, agriculture and our economy,” Curtis recently posted on X.

Curtis said in October he would not run for Senate and would stay in the House, but after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced his retirement, Curtis told KUTV 2 News he was reconsidering:

The drumbeat from Utahns around the state asking me to reconsider my decision last month to stay out of the Senate race has been constant and consistent. These voices, getting louder, and more organized, are increasingly difficult to ignore. Because so many Utahns have asked me to, I’m taking a fresh look. As part of that evaluation, I’m considering not only what is best for me and my family but what’s best for my current district and for our state. I’m counseling with friends, supporters, and my team.

Climate change is not Curtis’s only disconnect with the Republican grassroots: Curtis supported an amnesty bill.

He helped kill an amendment defunding military pride events.

He joined Democrats to protect China from U.S. tariffs.

The same policy that is best for our environment is the same policy that is also best for national security, energy independence, agriculture and our economy. Conservatives are at the climate table. https://t.co/kr5O27Gdxo — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) September 9, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.