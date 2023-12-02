Swing-state Muslims Gather in Michigan to ‘#AbandonBiden’ over Israel

Muslims from swing states descended on Michigan on Saturday to issue a call to voters to “#AbandonBiden” over his support for Israel.

Though the Biden administration has been vocal in recent weeks in its criticisms of Israel’s plans to defeat the Palestinian terror group Hamas, and has pushed for more humanitarian aid to the Gaza, many in the Arab- and Muslim-American community are angry that the White House has supported Israel at all, and are vowing to punish Biden at the ballot box in 2024.

Politico reported:

Muslim leaders from several swing states on Saturday descended on Dearborn, Michigan, to launch a national campaign against the reelection of President Joe Biden — a response to his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Organizers from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are calling the campaign #AbandonBiden, vowing to ensure that Biden is a one-term president. These leaders have run separate pressure campaigns in their respective states, members of the coalition said, but they felt now was the time to coordinate their response ahead of the 2024 election. … The leaders said Saturday they are not voting for Donald Trump next year, though they recognized that their effort to rally support against Biden could elevate the former president. They said they’ll continue to have discussions as a community about which candidate to throw their support behind as the primaries rapidly approach.

The prospect of losing votes in swing states does appear to be affecting Biden administration policy, as does a revolt among White House staffers. President Joe Biden has moved from bold statements of support for Israel to more lukewarm stances; he even reportedly apologized to Muslim leaders for questioning Hamas’s official death count for the conflict, which includes terrorists.

