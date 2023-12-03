A “war of liberation” surpassing the unprecedented October 7 terror attacks is coming soon, vowed a senior Hamas official who expressed no regrets over the U.S.-designated terrorist group’s brutal massacre in Israel — the deadliest against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — which saw the torture, rape, execution, immolation, and abduction of hundreds of Israelis of all ages, mostly civilians, and dozens of Americans.

Hamas political bureau member Osama Hamdan made the remarks during a broadcast Wednesday on the Lebanese media outlet Bel Moubashar Online.

Watch the video here:

During the interview, which was translated and published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Hamdan was asked if he would repeat the October 7 massacre if given the opportunity to go back, to which he responded: “Why would some people assume that we would go back on our acts of resistance?”

He also expressed no regret for “shattering an entire division of the occupation army.”

Hamdan then said he could “promise that a war of liberation is coming, not just another October 7,” adding that he thinks such an event is not far off.

In October, Hamas senior political official Ghazi Hamad declared that the terror group intends to repeat its October 7 terror attack until Israel is annihilated.

A poll last month revealed significant Palestinian support for Hamas and its October 7 massacre, while nearly three-quarters favor the elimination of Israel, with the creation of a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea” in its stead.

A Palestinian public opinion poll by Arab World for Research and Development, in Ramallah, shows: ➡️83% of West Bank Palestinians 'extremely support' or 'support somewhat' Hamas's antisemitic massacre on Oct. 7. ➡️Only 7% oppose it. Think about that. pic.twitter.com/pls6jI3HpG — CAMERA UK (@CAMERAorgUK) November 18, 2023

On Sunday, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk said the poll “seems accurate,” in a post that triggered a slew of pro-Palestinian X users.

Seems accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023