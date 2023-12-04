“Nervous” Democrats are reportedly raising the alarm about the “lack of urgency” surrounding President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign.

The Biden campaign’s “lack of urgency” indicates the president might not be taking seriously his Democrat opponents or his likely Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Some signs that seem to point to a lack of urgency:

Biden’s campaign struggled to announce state campaign directors in a timely manner.

to announce state campaign directors in a timely manner. The campaign only announced its South Carolina director on Monday.

its South Carolina director on Monday. Biden faces Democrat primary opponent Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) on February 3 in South Carolina

NBC News reported Monday:

Democrats nervous about the president’s low approval ratings, and recent national polling showing him trailing or within the margin of error of Donald Trump in a potential rematch, have begun sounding the alarm about what they see as the lack of urgency on the part of Biden’s team. The South Carolina staff announcement represents the first state director named by Biden’s campaign. More will soon follow, according to one of the advisers, who also emphasized that long-term investments through state parties and the DNC have given them a strong footprint to build on.

Biden’s 2024 bid appears to put Democrats in a bind due to his age and the fact that the Democratic Party does not have a “plan B” if Biden does not run for reelection “for any reason,” establishment media outlets reported last week.

“Reuters spoke to multiple current and former officials who, while making clear they want Biden to succeed, acknowledge the party could face upheaval should the oldest president in U.S. history encounter a health issue or step aside for other reasons during the White House contest,” Reuters reported.

As the New York Times reported, deadlines for candidates to submit paperwork are one of the challenges Democrats would face if Biden were to drop out. South Carolina’s and Nevada’s have already passed, and other states’ are approaching.

