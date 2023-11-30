The Democratic Party does not have a “plan B” if President Joe Biden does not run for reelection “for any reason,” establishment media outlets reported on Thursday.

The lack of a “plan B” suggests Biden is putting the Democrat Party in a bind. Many Democrats say Biden is not the best candidate to mount a strong campaign against likely GOP candidate former President Donald Trump.

According to a recent survey exclusively reported by Breitbart News, the top three descriptions of Biden by likely registered voters depicted the 81-year-old as low energy.

The top three options (out of ten possibilities) respondents chose to describe Biden are:

Old: 58 percent Weak: 37 percent Tired: 27 percent

“Reuters spoke to multiple current and former officials who, while making clear they want Biden to succeed, acknowledge the party could face upheaval should the oldest president in U.S. history encounter a health issue or step aside for other reasons during the White House contest,” the establishment media outlet reported.

According to the New York Times, potential reasons why Democrats would face a challenge if Biden drops out are:

To appear on each state’s primary ballot, candidates must submit paperwork along with, in many cases, a hefty filing fee and hundreds or even thousands of voter signatures.

So even if a candidate entered the race tomorrow, they would be unable to get on the ballot in the first two primaries, and probably in a lot of others. It would be a tall order, for instance, to secure 26,000 signatures in California by its Dec. 15 deadline.

The deadlines for those submissions have already passed in South Carolina and Nevada, the first two states on the Democratic calendar; in New Hampshire, which is holding an unsanctioned primary in January; and in Alabama and Arkansas.

“Logistically, it’s impossible,” Democrat strategist Tim Hogan told the Times. “Politically, it’s a suicide mission.”

“If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” David Axelrod posted on X.

“There is no Plan B. If he were … suddenly not to run, everyone you know would run. The VP scares no one,” an anonymous senior Democrat told Reuters, referencing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.