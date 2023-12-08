Judicial Watch Forces D.C. to Remove More than 65K Outdated Registrations from Voter Rolls

Washington, DC, has been forced to remove more than 65,000 outdated registrations from its voter rolls after Judicial Watch, the watchdog organization, threatened legal action.

On Friday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton announced D.C. officials have removed 65,544 outdated registrations from the district’s voter rolls with plans to remove another nearly 38,000 registrations.

Likewise, D.C. officials have identified an additional 73,522 voter registrations as being “inactive” and thus eligible for removal. District officials admitted they had violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

“Dirty voter rolls increase the potential for voter fraud,” Fitton said in a statement:

As Washington, DC’s, quick cleanup of tens of thousands of names in response to Judicial Watch shows, there are potentially hundreds of thousands of names on the voter rolls that should be removed by California and Illinois. Indeed, Judicial Watch litigation resulted in the removal of four million names from voter rolls in various states recently. [Emphasis added]

D.C.’s removal of outdated voter registrations comes after Judicial Watch sent notice letters to district officials, as well as officials in California and Illinois. The letters notified them that they had violated provisions of the NVRA.

At the time the notice letters were sent, according to Judicial Watch, D.C. reported removing zero voter registrations in the two years prior for voters who failed to confirm their addresses and voters who failed to vote in two consecutive general federal elections.

According to Judicial Watch, D.C.’s total registration rate — which is its total number of voter registrations divided by the most recent United States Census estimates of its citizen voting-age population — exceeded 131 percent.

