Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 59-point lead in the Republican primary race and four-point lead over President Biden, a recent Messenger/Harris survey found.

The survey showed Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head race by four points — 46 percent to 42 percent. In that scenario, 13 percent remain undecided. Further, Trump enjoys an advantage among independent voters, 40 percent to Biden’s 34 percent. However, a quarter remain undecided.

The entire survey was taken November 22-28, among 4,003 registered voters. Trump’s lead over Biden is well outside of the survey’s +/- 1.6 percent margin of error.

Trump still enjoys a lead over Biden even when third party candidates are tossed into the mix. When independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West are added, Trump leads with 41 percent, followed by Biden (33 percent), Kennedy (13 percent), and West (two percent).

Notably, West once ran under the Green Party banner but switched to an independent in October.

“I’m running as an Independent candidate for President of the United States to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy,” he declared on X.

“People are hungry for change,” he continued. “They want good policies over partisan politics. We need to break the grip of the duopoly and give power to the people.”

This same survey examined the GOP primary race and found Trump as the runaway frontrunner with 68 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fell to the single digits with nine percent support, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in two points behind with seven percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy saw four percent support, and remaining candidates saw one percent support or less.

📊 2024 National Republican Primary Trump 68% (+6)

DeSantis 9% (-2)

Haley 7% (-3)

Ramaswamy 4% (=)

Christie 1% (-1)

Several recent surveys have shown Trump trouncing Biden in a head-to-head matchup, but Trump’s GOP challengers — who hope to stand as the nominee to challenge Biden — reconvened for the fourth GOP primary debate December 6, although none have been able to put a dent in Trump’s lead.