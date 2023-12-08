Poll: Trump Leading Biden; Up Double Digits Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup and is up by double digits among independents, a Messenger/Harris poll found.

The survey showed Trump with a seven-point edge nationally, leading Biden 47 percent to 40 percent. Another 14 percent remain undecided. Perhaps more significant is the fact that, once again, the survey shows Trump holding a double digit lead over Biden among independent voters — 43 percent to Biden’s 33 percent.

“When Biden is up against DeSantis, independents are split. Thirty-four percent backed DeSantis, 33% backed Biden, while 33% were unsure. Up against Haley, Biden lost independents 38%-28%, while 34% were unsure,” according to the Messenger.

This coincides with several other major polls showing Trump edging out Biden in a matchup — a likely scenario, given Trump’s consistent status as the runaway GOP frontrunner.

A Quinnipiac Poll released in November, for example, found Trump leading Biden by two percent, or 48 percent to 46 percent. Trump maintains a one-point advantage, even when third party candidates are added to the mix.

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: Quinnipiac (A-) Trump 48% (+2)

Biden 46%

—

Trump 38% (+1)

Biden 37%

RFK Jr. 21%

—

Trump 38% (+3)

Biden 35%

RFK Jr. 17%

West 3%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 64% (+48)

DeSantis 16%

Haley 9%

Ramaswamy 4%

Christie 2% 1,571 RV (Pres) | 11/9-13https://t.co/ifbQtR581B pic.twitter.com/2iNVrvE5se — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 15, 2023

A recent McLaughlin & Associates survey also found Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup, but by a greater margin that the Quinnipiac survey — six percent. That survey also showed Trump with an advantage among independent voters.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Trump leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup by six points — 49 percent to the 81 year old’s 43 percent. Of Trump’s 49 percent, 37 percent said they would “definitely” support him,” and of Biden’s 43 percent, 31 percent said they would “definitely” support him. Another nine percent across the board remain undecided — more than enough to swing the rein either direction. Trump sees slightly more support among Republicans than Biden sees among Democrats — 88 percent versus 83 percent — but Trump holds a clear advantage among independents, leading Biden 47 percent to 36 percent.

The Messenger/Harris survey was taken November 27 to December 1, 2023, among 2,018 registered voters and came one day ahead of the fourth GOP primary debate, which featured four candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

RELATED — Wishful Thinking: Leftist Talking Heads Push Nikki Haley as Hope to Beat Trump

MSNBC, CNN