Survey: Trump Trounces Biden in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is trouncing President Biden in a head-to-head matchup, a McLaughlin & Associates survey reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “Now, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?”

Trump leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup by six points — 49 percent to the 81 year old’s 43 percent. Of Trump’s 49 percent, 37 percent said they would “definitely” support him,” and of Biden’s 43 percent, 31 percent said they would “definitely” support him. Another nine percent across the board remain undecided — more than enough to swing the rein either direction.

Trump sees slightly more support among Republicans than Biden sees among Democrats — 88 percent versus 83 percent — but Trump holds a clear advantage among independents, leading Biden 47 percent to 36 percent.

Further, the survey found most, 69 percent, indicating that Trump is best suited to defeat Biden in 2024, while 29 percent said “someone else.” That represents a 29 point net gain since January, when 52 percent chose Trump and 41 percent chose someone else.

The survey was taken November 16-20, 2023, among 1,000 likely general election voters.

Trends have continued to be in Trump’s favor, edging out Biden in national polls, including a November survey from The Economist/YouGov, which showed Trump up one point.

Similarly, an Emerson College survey released in November showed Trump leading Biden by four points, and a recent NBC poll showed Trump leading Biden for the first time in the survey’s history, boasting a two-point advantage.

The survey’s results come as Trump calls on Biden to take a cognitive test — much like he just did — “so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!”