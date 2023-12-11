Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs Begs Biden for Bailout: Americans Should Subsidize Illegal Immigration in Arizona

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is asking President Joe Biden to reimburse her state to the tune of more than $500 million for costs associated with illegal immigration. Hobbs is only the latest Democrat governor to ask for such a bailout.

In a letter to Biden late last week, Hobbs asked the White House to reimburse the state of Arizona for more than $512 million in costs related to illegal immigrants pouring across the United States–Mexico border at unprecedented levels since January 2021.

“Additionally, the Governor billed the federal government for $512,529,333 in reimbursements for ongoing border operations resulting from the federal government’s failure to secure the Arizona border,” a press release from Hobbs’s office reads. “Moving forward, the state will regularly seek reimbursement from the federal government.”

Despite calling out the White House for waves of illegal immigration at the border, Hobbs stopped short of urging Biden to stop the inflow — like other Democrat governors who have complained about the strain illegal aliens cause but have not demanded a halt to their arrival.

In August, for example, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) asked Biden to have American taxpayers provide illegal aliens in her state with healthcare services, housing vouchers, free public transportation, and additional English as a second language (ESL) services in the state’s public schools.

“It is the federal government’s direct responsibility to manage and control of [sic] the nation’s borders,” Hochul wrote to Biden at the time without requesting his administration stop illegal immigration in its tracks.

Likewise, Democrat sanctuary city mayors from New York City’s Eric Adams to Chicago’s Brandon Johnson have asked for billions in bailouts from Biden regarding illegal immigration, but have yet to ask the White House to stop the inflow.

In October, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) admitted that illegal immigration is an “enormous strain” on the state’s taxpayers but did not ask Biden to stop sending new arrivals to his state. Instead, Pritzker asked Biden to funnel more foreign workers into jobs.

Christopher Leon Johnson via Storyful

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.