Former President Donald Trump’s support among black Americans is surging ahead of the 2024 election, polling from GenForward shows.

The black vote is a key demographic that has heavily favored Democrats for the past 50 years. Trump won 8 percent of black voters in 2020.

GenForward polling found:

17 percent of black Americans currently support Trump

of black Americans currently support Trump 20 percent of black Americans said they would vote for “someone else” other than Trump or Biden

Trump also increased support among Hispanics from the 2020 cycle by 4 points:

36 percent of Latinos support Trump.

“It is possible, and we’ve seen it before, that a higher number, in particular Black men because of a kind of hypermasculinity of Donald Trump, could vote for Trump [again],” the founder and director of the GenForward project and University of Chicago political science professor Cathy Cohen told Politico. The poll surveyed 3,448 eligible voters from November 8–30 with a 3-point margin of error.

Meanwhile, polling shows President Joe Biden has a growing problem with retaining the support of black and Hispanic voters. New York Times/Siena College polling in November found the president’s support among nonwhite voters sank 33 points compared to 2020 election results: