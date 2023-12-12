Former President Donald Trump’s support among black Americans is surging ahead of the 2024 election, polling from GenForward shows.
The black vote is a key demographic that has heavily favored Democrats for the past 50 years. Trump won 8 percent of black voters in 2020.
GenForward polling found:
- 17 percent of black Americans currently support Trump
- 20 percent of black Americans said they would vote for “someone else” other than Trump or Biden
Trump also increased support among Hispanics from the 2020 cycle by 4 points:
- 36 percent of Latinos support Trump.
- Only 72 percent of black voters support Biden, along with only 47 percent of Hispanic voters.
- Democrats lost ground among black and Hispanic voters in nearly every election in the last ten years.
- Biden is in the worst position among nonwhite voters since Walter Mondale in 1984.
Drilling down, Nate Cohn, the New York Times’ chief political analyst, analyzed the rapid decline of Biden’s support among nonwhite voters and how Trump could benefit from the desertions:
Overall, Mr. Biden leads by 81-8 among Black voters who turned out in 2022, but by just 62-14 among those who skipped the midterm elections. Similarly, he leads by 53-33 among Hispanics who voted in the midterms, compared with just a 42-37 lead among those who did not vote.
The survey finds evidence that a modest but important 5 percent of nonwhite Biden voters now support Mr. Trump, including 8 percent of Hispanic voters who say they backed Mr. Biden in 2020.
Beyond voters who have flipped to Mr. Trump, a large number of disaffected voters who supported Mr. Biden in 2020 now say they’re undecided or simply won’t vote this time around. As a consequence, his weakness is concentrated among less engaged voters on the periphery of politics, who have not consistently voted in recent elections and who may decide to stay home next November.
Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
