America first conservatives would revolt against any post Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley might receive in a potential Trump administration, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said.

Greene’s comment highlights the risk Haley poses to the America First agenda due to her contrary views on foreign policy, free speech, government spending, and social policy:

Stated “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

by their name.” Believes in defending Ukraine’s eastern border with American taxpayer funds.

with American taxpayer funds. Said the government should not intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery. Supports importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

“MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration,” Greene posted on X Tuesday.

“She represents the neocon establishment America last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with,” Green added. “Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump.”

MSNBC, CNN

Greene’s comment comes as presidential contenders often receive high administration posts in return for bowing out of presidential primaries.

Haley could be eyeing such a deal, as polling shows Trump is primed to sweep every GOP primary in the nation in 2024. Recent Reuters polling shows Haley in second place at 11 percent, 50 points behind the former president.

